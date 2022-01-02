Rehydrate in style with this large capacity water filtration pitcher. Get up to 10 8-ounce glasses of high-quality filtered water using this pitcher's filtration system that is designed to reduce the amount of copper, mercury, and cadmium that can be found in tap water. This pitcher's sleek oval design looks great on a counter top and fits easily into the refrigerator, and its bold yet refined side pattern of repeating circles enhances any décor.

CLEANER AND GREAT TASTING: The BPA free Brita filter reduces chlorine (taste and odor), copper, mercury, zinc and cadmium impurities found in tap water for cleaner great tasting water. *Substances reduced may not be in all users' water

FILTER CHANGE REMINDER: For optimum performance, a helpful status indicator on your filtered water pitcher notifies you when your water filter needs to be replaced

LARGE WATER PITCHER: This large, plastic water filtration pitcher is easy to pour and refill. The space efficient pitcher fits perfectly on refrigerator shelves and is great for families

REDUCE WASTE & SAVE: One Brita water filter can replace 300 standard 16 oz. water bottles which saves you money and reduces plastic waste

REPLACEMENTS: Change Brita standard filters every 40 gallons, about 2 months for the average household for optimal performance – that’s 2.5x longer than Zerowater filters

Includes:

Water Filter Pitcher

1 Filter

Model: 35658