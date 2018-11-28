Keep tap water healthier and tasting better longer with Brita® Longlast Pitcher Replacement Filters. Made with pleated filter technology for 3X longer life compared to 40 gallon filters. Longlast replacement filters reduce lead, asbestos, and cadmium impurities that can adversely affect your health over time (substances reduced may not be in all users' water). Change the Longlast filters every 120 gallons, about every 6 months for the average family, for best performance. The pull top cap on these filters makes insertion and removal easy. With activated carbon to reduce chlorine taste and odor, these filters deliver great-tasting water and maintain a healthy level of fluoride, an additive in water (applies to fluoridated municipal tap water). The fibrous matrix in the filter holds active ingredients in place so no black flecks appear in your water. One LongLast Filter can replace 900 standard 16.9 ounce water bottles.

LONG LASTING: The Longlast Filter lasts 6 months.

REDUCES LEAD: Longlast filters are certified by WQA to reduce 99% of lead, chlorine (taste and odor), cadmium, mercury, benzene, asbestos and more found in tap water for cleaner, great tasting water.

BPA FREE AND EASY INSTALLATION: The Longlast Filter is BPA free and compatible with all Brita Pitchers except Stream and Infinity. Filter has a pull top cap which makes it quick and easy to change and there is no presoak or rinse required

GREAT TASTING: Brita Longlast filters reduce 13 contaminants found in tap water including Chlorine (taste and odor). Substances reduced may not be found in all users' water

REDUCE WASTE & SAVE: One Brita Longlast Filter can replace 900 standard 16 oz. water bottles. You’ll stay hydrated, save money, and reduce plastic waste.

In-Package Weight: 0.15 Pound

In-Package Dimensions: 2.367 Inch x 5.434 Inch x 2.361 Inch