Drink healthier, great tasting tap water with this BPA free Brita® 6 cup water pitcher. With the Advanced filter technology, Brita® cuts the taste and odor of chlorine to deliver great tasting water, and is certified to reduce copper, cadmium and mercury impurities, which can adversely affect your health over time. The color of this white Brita® pitcher adds personality to your kitchen while the space efficient design makes it easy to fit almost anywhere. It is ergonomically designed with a flip top lid that makes refilling a breeze and an electronic filter indicator that lets you know when it is time to change the Brita® replacement filter. This small water pitcher comes with 1 water filter, which should be changed every 40 gallons or about 2 months for best results. Start drinking healthier, great tasting water with Brita® today.

SMALL WATER PITCHER: This small, plastic water filtration pitcher is easy to pour and refill. The space efficient pitcher fits perfectly on refrigerator shelves and is great for families

CLEANER AND GREAT TASTING: The BPA free Brita filter reduces chlorine (taste and odor), copper, mercury, zinc and cadmium impurities found in tap water* for cleaner great tasting water

FILTER CHANGE REMINDER: For optimum performance, a helpful status indicator on your filtered water pitcher notifies you when your water filter needs to be replaced

REDUCE WASTE & SAVE: One Brita water filter can replace 300 standard 16 oz. water bottles which saves you money and reduces plastic waste

REPLACEMENTS: Change Brita standard filters every 40 gallons, about 2 months for the average household for optimal performance – that’s 2.5x longer than Zerowater filters

*Substances reduced may not be in all users' water