Keep tap water healthier and tasting better when you regularly change your Brita replacement filter. Made to fit all Brita® pitchers and dispensers, this replacement filter reduces copper, mercury and cadmium impurities that can adversely affect your health over time, while cutting chlorine taste and odor to deliver great tasting water. Designed to leave no black flecks in your water and with no pre-soak required, the Brita filters are quick and easy to use. Change your Brita® filters every 40 gallons or approximately 2 months for best performance. Start drinking healthier, great tasting water with Brita today.

BPA Free: Enjoy BPA free Brita® Standard Replacement Filters made to fit all Brita® pitchers and dispensers except Brita® Stream pitchers

Cleaner: Only Brita® filters are certified to reduce Chlorine (taste and odor), Copper, Mercury, Zinc and Cadmium. Contaminants reduced may not be in all users' water

Easy Installation: A pull top cap makes filter change quick and easy with no pre-soaking necessary in order to enjoy great-tasting, filtered water in minutes

Replacement Filter: Replace your standard filter every 40 gallons, about every 2 months for the average household

ReduceWaste& Save: One Brita® standard filter can replace 300 16.9oz water bottles. You'll stay hydrated, save money and reduce plastic waste