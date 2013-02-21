Brita Water Filter Bottle Replacement Filters fit all Brita Hard Sided and Sport Water Bottles. These filters are BPA free and help reduce chlorine taste and odor commonly found in tap water to deliver great tasting water every time. One filter can replace 300 standard 16.9 ounce plastic bottles resulting in less money spent and less plastic waste. For optimum performance, filter should be replaced every 40 gallons or very two months, whichever comes first. Use Brita for better water, a better world, and better value.

REPLACE FILTERS: For optimum performance, filter should be replaced every 40 gallons or every 2 months

REDUCE WASTE: One water filter can replace up to 300 standard 16.9 ounce water bottles, keep you hydrated, save you money, and reduce plastic waste

EASY INSTALLATION: Replace your filter with no pre-soaking necessary in order to sip and enjoy great-tasting, filtered water in minutes

BETTER TASTING: The BPA free filter reduces chlorine taste and odor found in tap water letting you hydrate with great tasting, filtered water. *Substances reduced may not be found in all users' water

BPA FREE: Enjoy 3 BPA free replacement filters for any Brita