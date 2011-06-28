Hover to Zoom
Brita® White Ultramax Water Dispenser
18 cUPC: 0006025835034
Drink healthier, great-tasting water with this BPA free Brita® 18 Cup UltraMax Water Dispenser. The extra large capacity makes this water filtration system perfect for busy families, sports teams and offices, while a new, sleek, space efficient design allows for convenient storage. A flip top lid makes refilling a breeze. Plus, just a glance at the filter indicator lets you know when it is time to change the Brita® water filter. This filtered water dispenser comes with 1 water filter and delivers great tasting water in every pour.
- Large 18 cup Brita® UltraMax Water Dispenser with 1 easy to change filter, • Space efficient water filtration system with extra large 18 cup capacity easily fits in refrigerator,
- BPA free home water dispenser reduces chlorine taste and odor, and copper, mercury and cadmium to deliver great tasting water,
- Filtered water dispenser with spigot for dispensing water and flip top lid for easy refilling, • Filter indicator tracks when to change the water filter, every 40 gallons or approximately every 2 months