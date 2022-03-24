Your kids will remember the adventures you went on…don’t let those memories be about the pesky mosquitos. With Brittanie’s Thyme Organic Bug Repellent Stick, you and your loved ones can brave the outdoors without the worry of pesky insects bothering you. Our blend of pure essential oils naturally and effectively repel over 50 species of mosquitos and hundreds of other insects for up to 5 hours of bug free outdoor fun! This easy to use stick glides on smooth for effortless application and will not stain clothes. The essential oils provide a pleasing smell for people, yet bugs hate it!

