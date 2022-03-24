A great partner for any outdoor adventure! A safe and effective organic essential oil bug repellent made with the best organic ingredients to keep bugs at bay so you can enjoy your time outdoors. Provides a floral and woodsy scent that creates a pleasing aroma for people, yet bugs hate it! This outdoor bug repellent is long lasting and proven effective and made in the USA! Does not contain citronella or DEET and will not stain clothes.

How to Use: Shake well before using. Spray and rub into exposed skin every 4-5 hours or when needed. Avoid spraying into eyes.