Premium cuts of whole broccoli or broccoli crowns are a healthy addition to any meal! Part of the cruciferous family of vegetables, broccoli is high in fiber, potassium and vitamins A, C and K. Since it’s such a rich source of vitamins and minerals, broccoli is a perfect pick as a side dish, or added to a salad. Keep reading for more broccoli nutrition facts and tips.

Flavor profile: Savory and herbaceous with an earthy taste.

Common uses: Can be enjoyed raw, steamed, roasted and stir fried. Enjoy as a side dish or add to salads, pastas, smoothies and more.

Pairs well with: Proteins, fruits, other vegetables, herbs, nuts and spices.

Preparation: Wash, then remove outer leaves. Trim off florets. Trim and slice stem. If the broccoli stems are too tough, use a knife to peel away the hard outer portion.

Specialty diets: Keto, Paleo

Storage: Keep refrigerated at 34°F-38°F. Store unwashed in a plastic bag for up to 4 days.

Certifications: USDA Grade #1