Brock's Scrambled Egg Seasonal Nerds & Laffy Taffy Variety Easter Candy Egg Perspective: front
Brock's Scrambled Egg Seasonal Nerds & Laffy Taffy Variety Easter Candy Egg Perspective: back
Brock's Scrambled Egg Seasonal Nerds & Laffy Taffy Variety Easter Candy Egg Perspective: left
Brock's Scrambled Egg Seasonal Nerds & Laffy Taffy Variety Easter Candy Egg Perspective: right
Brock's Scrambled Egg Seasonal Nerds & Laffy Taffy Variety Easter Candy Egg

1 ctUPC: 0004142006648
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
4.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size3 bars
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2%
Total Carbohydrate24g9%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar17g
Protein0g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
NERDS INGREDIENTS: DEXTROSE, SUGAR, MALIC ACID, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF CORN SYRUP, CARNAUBA WAX, NATURAL FLAVORS, , COLOR ADDED, YELLOW 5 LAKE, RED 40 LAKE, YELLOW 5, BLUE 1. LAFFY TAFFY INGREDIENTS: CORN SYRUP, SUGAR, PALM OIL, 2% OR LESS OF MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES, MALIC ACID, HYDROGENATED COTTONSEED OIL, SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, YELLOW 5, SOY LECITHIN, RED 40, BLUE 1.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

