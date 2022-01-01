Hover to Zoom
Brooks Rich & Tangy Ketchup
24 ozUPC: 0002300095560
Product Details
Brooks Rich and Tangy Tomato Ketchup takes your meals from good to yum. Rich spices blend with a delicious tomato base for a thick and flavorful ketchup that tastes great on everything from hot dogs and hamburgers to French fries and tater tots. Add it to recipes or to your favorite snacks and it will soon become one of your favorite condiments.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (17 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium160mg6.67%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.67%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomato Concentrate (Water and Tomato Paste), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Spices
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
