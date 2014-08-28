Brother's All Natural Asian Pear Fruit Crisps Perspective: front
Brother's All Natural Asian Pear Fruit Crisps

0.35 ozUPC: 0089418500085
Product Details

What in the world are Brothers-All-Natural Fruit Crisps?

Well, they start with luscious FRESH fruit, straight from the best growing regions in the world. Then they sent it directly to the state-of-the-art FREEZE-DRIED process that gently removes the water from the fresh fruit, and transforms it into a delicious, delightfully light, and flavorful CRISP. As always, they simply use fruit, nothing artificial, definitely no added sugar... just fruit, THE BEST FRUIT.

Finally, the perfect anytime snack. Brothers-All-Natural Fruit Crisps are perfect for trips, school lunches, at the office, or just to eat around the house.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar7g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
100% , Freeze-dried Asian Pears .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

