Brother's All Natural Asian Pear Fruit Crisps
Product Details
What in the world are Brothers-All-Natural Fruit Crisps?
Well, they start with luscious FRESH fruit, straight from the best growing regions in the world. Then they sent it directly to the state-of-the-art FREEZE-DRIED process that gently removes the water from the fresh fruit, and transforms it into a delicious, delightfully light, and flavorful CRISP. As always, they simply use fruit, nothing artificial, definitely no added sugar... just fruit, THE BEST FRUIT.
Finally, the perfect anytime snack. Brothers-All-Natural Fruit Crisps are perfect for trips, school lunches, at the office, or just to eat around the house.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
100% , Freeze-dried Asian Pears .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
