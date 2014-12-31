Brother's All Natural Strawberry Fruit Crisps
Product Details
What in the world are Brothers-All-Natural Fruit Crisps?
Well, they start with luscious FRESH fruit, straight from the best growing regions in the world. Then they sent it directly to the state-of-the-art FREEZE-DRIED process that gently removes the water from the fresh fruit, and transforms it into a delicious, delightfully light, and flavorful CRISP. As always, they simply use fruit, nothing artificial, definitely no added sugar... just fruit, THE BEST FRUIT.
Finally, the perfect anytime snack. Brothers-All-Natural Fruit Crisps are perfect for trips, school lunches, at the office, or just to eat around the house.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
100% Freeze-dried Strawberries
Allergen Info
Free from Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More