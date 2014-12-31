Brother's All Natural Strawberry Fruit Crisps Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Brother's All Natural Strawberry Fruit Crisps

0.26 ozUPC: 0089418500040
Purchase Options

Product Details

What in the world are Brothers-All-Natural Fruit Crisps?

Well, they start with luscious FRESH fruit, straight from the best growing regions in the world. Then they sent it directly to the state-of-the-art FREEZE-DRIED process that gently removes the water from the fresh fruit, and transforms it into a delicious, delightfully light, and flavorful CRISP. As always, they simply use fruit, nothing artificial, definitely no added sugar... just fruit, THE BEST FRUIT.

Finally, the perfect anytime snack. Brothers-All-Natural Fruit Crisps are perfect for trips, school lunches, at the office, or just to eat around the house.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bag (7.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar4g
Protein1g
Calcium450mg45%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
100% Freeze-dried Strawberries

Allergen Info
Free from Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More