Brownberry® 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Thins
Product Details
100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Thins are crafted with pride and baked with premium ingredients like olive oil and sea salt, each bite is now more satisfying and delicious than ever. Sandwich Thins will make it easy to fall in love with bread again.
- 6 pre-sliced 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Thins rolls
- Made with premium ingredients like olive oil and sea salt
- 30g of Whole Grains, 4g of Fiber
- Made with no artificial colors, flavors, or high fructose corn syrup
- 140 calories per roll
- Perfectly sized for your favorite sandwich creations
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Bulgur Wheat, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Whole Wheat, Wheat Bran, Sea Salt, Olive Oil, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Grain Vinegar, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Datem, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Mono- Glycerides, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More