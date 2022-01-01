Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Bulgur Wheat, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Whole Wheat, Wheat Bran, Sea Salt, Olive Oil, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Grain Vinegar, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Datem, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Mono- Glycerides, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More