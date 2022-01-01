Brownberry® 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Thins Perspective: front
Brownberry® 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Thins Perspective: back
Brownberry® 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Thins Perspective: left
Brownberry® 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Thins Perspective: right
Brownberry® 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Thins Perspective: top
Brownberry® 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Thins Perspective: bottom
Brownberry® 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Thins

6 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0007341095576
Product Details

100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Thins are crafted with pride and baked with premium ingredients like olive oil and sea salt, each bite is now more satisfying and delicious than ever. Sandwich Thins will make it easy to fall in love with bread again.

  • 6 pre-sliced 100% Whole Wheat Sandwich Thins rolls
  • Made with premium ingredients like olive oil and sea salt
  • 30g of Whole Grains, 4g of Fiber
  • Made with no artificial colors, flavors, or high fructose corn syrup
  • 140 calories per roll
  • Perfectly sized for your favorite sandwich creations

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1roll (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg12.17%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar3g
Protein6g
Calcium70mg6%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium150mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Bulgur Wheat, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Whole Wheat, Wheat Bran, Sea Salt, Olive Oil, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Grain Vinegar, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Datem, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Mono- Glycerides, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
