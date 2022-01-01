Brownberry® Country White Bread Perspective: front
Brownberry® Country White Bread Perspective: back
Brownberry® Country White Bread Perspective: left
Brownberry® Country White Bread Perspective: right
Brownberry® Country White Bread Perspective: top
Brownberry® Country White Bread Perspective: bottom
Brownberry® Country White Bread

24 ozUPC: 0007341095598
Product Details

Brownberry Country White bread is baked with quality ingredients, giving you the nutrition you need and the taste you love! Since 1946, every Brownberry loaf is baked with the finest ingredients and care from our bakers to provide the taste people love with the nutrition they feel good about. Brownberry Country White bread is baked soft and hearty with a homemade taste you’ll love. Brownberry bread has no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial colors or flavors.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (49 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium250mg10.87%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar3g
Protein4g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron1.3mg8%
Niacin2mg15%
Potassium45mg0%
Riboflavin0.2mg15%
Thiamin0.2mg15%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1). Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Yeast, Sea Salt, Cultured Wheat Flour, Whey, Soy Lecithin, Grain Vinegar, Citric Acid, Wheat Gluten.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
