Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1). Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Yeast, Sea Salt, Cultured Wheat Flour, Whey, Soy Lecithin, Grain Vinegar, Citric Acid, Wheat Gluten.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

