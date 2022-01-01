Brownberry® Country White Bread
Product Details
Brownberry Country White bread is baked with quality ingredients, giving you the nutrition you need and the taste you love! Since 1946, every Brownberry loaf is baked with the finest ingredients and care from our bakers to provide the taste people love with the nutrition they feel good about. Brownberry Country White bread is baked soft and hearty with a homemade taste you’ll love. Brownberry bread has no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial colors or flavors.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1). Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Yeast, Sea Salt, Cultured Wheat Flour, Whey, Soy Lecithin, Grain Vinegar, Citric Acid, Wheat Gluten.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
