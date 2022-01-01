Brownberry® Honey Wheat Sandwich Thins Perspective: front
Brownberry® Honey Wheat Sandwich Thins Perspective: back
Brownberry® Honey Wheat Sandwich Thins Perspective: left
Brownberry® Honey Wheat Sandwich Thins Perspective: right
Brownberry® Honey Wheat Sandwich Thins Perspective: top
Brownberry® Honey Wheat Sandwich Thins Perspective: bottom
Brownberry® Honey Wheat Sandwich Thins

6 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0007341095579
Product Details

Honey Wheat Sandwich Thins are crafted with pride and baked with premium ingredients like olive oil and sea salt, so each bite is now more satisfying and delicious than ever. Sandwich Thins will make it easy to fall in love with bread again!

  • 18g of Whole Grains
  • 3g of Fiber
  • Made with no artificial colors, flavors, or high fructose corn syrup
  • 150 calories per roll
  • Perfectly sized for your favorite sandwich creations
  • Baked with premium ingredients like olive oil, sea salt, and whole grains

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1roll (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12.61%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron1.4mg8%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron. Nia- Cin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Yeast, Bulgur Wheat, Wheat Gluten, Whole Wheat, Honey, Sugar, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors, Cellulose Fiber.Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocal- Cium Phosphate), Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Grain Vinegar, Monoglycerides, Citric Acid, Cornstarch, Datem, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.