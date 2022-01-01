Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron. Nia- Cin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Yeast, Bulgur Wheat, Wheat Gluten, Whole Wheat, Honey, Sugar, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors, Cellulose Fiber.Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocal- Cium Phosphate), Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Grain Vinegar, Monoglycerides, Citric Acid, Cornstarch, Datem, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

