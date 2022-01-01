Brownberry® Honey Wheat Sandwich Thins
Product Details
Honey Wheat Sandwich Thins are crafted with pride and baked with premium ingredients like olive oil and sea salt, so each bite is now more satisfying and delicious than ever. Sandwich Thins will make it easy to fall in love with bread again!
- 18g of Whole Grains
- 3g of Fiber
- Made with no artificial colors, flavors, or high fructose corn syrup
- 150 calories per roll
- Perfectly sized for your favorite sandwich creations
- Baked with premium ingredients like olive oil, sea salt, and whole grains
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron. Nia- Cin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Yeast, Bulgur Wheat, Wheat Gluten, Whole Wheat, Honey, Sugar, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Natural Flavors, Cellulose Fiber.Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocal- Cium Phosphate), Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Grain Vinegar, Monoglycerides, Citric Acid, Cornstarch, Datem, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More