Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Yeast, Bulgur Wheat, Sugar Whole, Grains (Oats, Millet, Wheat, Quinoa), Wheat Gluten, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Sea Salt, Olive Oil, Natural Flavor, Flaxseed, Cellulose Fiber, Datem, Grain Vinegar, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Monoglycerides, Citric Acid, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.