Brownberry® Multigrain Sandwich Thins Perspective: front
Brownberry® Multigrain Sandwich Thins Perspective: back
Brownberry® Multigrain Sandwich Thins Perspective: left
Brownberry® Multigrain Sandwich Thins Perspective: right
Brownberry® Multigrain Sandwich Thins Perspective: top
Brownberry® Multigrain Sandwich Thins Perspective: bottom
Brownberry® Multigrain Sandwich Thins

6 ct / 12 ozUPC: 0007341095573
Product Details

Multigrain Sandwich Thins are crafted with pride and baked with premium ingredients like olive oil and sea salt so each bite is now more satisfying and delicious than ever. Sandwich Thins will make it easy to fall in love with bread again!

  • Made with no artificial colors, flavors, or high fructose corn syrup
  • 150 calories per roll
  • Perfectly sized for your favorite sandwich creations
  • 6 pre-sliced Multigrain Sandwich Thins rolls made with premium ingredients like olive oil and sea salt
  • 17g of whole grains per serving

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1roll (57 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium300mg13.04%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar3g
Protein6g
Calcium160mg10%
Iron1.4mg8%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Yeast, Bulgur Wheat, Sugar Whole, Grains (Oats, Millet, Wheat, Quinoa), Wheat Gluten, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Sea Salt, Olive Oil, Natural Flavor, Flaxseed, Cellulose Fiber, Datem, Grain Vinegar, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Monoglycerides, Citric Acid, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More