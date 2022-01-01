Brownberry® Multigrain Sandwich Thins
Product Details
Multigrain Sandwich Thins are crafted with pride and baked with premium ingredients like olive oil and sea salt so each bite is now more satisfying and delicious than ever. Sandwich Thins will make it easy to fall in love with bread again!
- Made with no artificial colors, flavors, or high fructose corn syrup
- 150 calories per roll
- Perfectly sized for your favorite sandwich creations
- 6 pre-sliced Multigrain Sandwich Thins rolls made with premium ingredients like olive oil and sea salt
- 17g of whole grains per serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Yeast, Bulgur Wheat, Sugar Whole, Grains (Oats, Millet, Wheat, Quinoa), Wheat Gluten, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Sea Salt, Olive Oil, Natural Flavor, Flaxseed, Cellulose Fiber, Datem, Grain Vinegar, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Monoglycerides, Citric Acid, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
