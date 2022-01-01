Brownberry® Oatnut® Small Slice Bread Perspective: front
Brownberry® Oatnut® Small Slice Bread Perspective: back
Brownberry® Oatnut® Small Slice Bread Perspective: left
Brownberry® Oatnut® Small Slice Bread Perspective: right
Brownberry® Oatnut® Small Slice Bread Perspective: top
Brownberry® Oatnut® Small Slice Bread Perspective: bottom
Brownberry® Oatnut® Small Slice Bread

18 ozUPC: 0007341095731
Product Details

Small Slice Oatnut has the same Brownberry Oatnut recipe you love, but is freshly baked in a smaller pan to pamper your cravings.

  • 80 calories per slice
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • No monoglycerides
  • Freshly baked with real ingredients
  • No artificial preservatives, colors or flavors

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4.35%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Enriched What Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Oats, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Hazelnuts (Filberts), Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Sunflower Seeds, Soy Lecithin, Grain Vinegar, Citric Acid, Nuts (Walnuts, Almonds), Soy, Whey.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
