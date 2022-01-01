Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Enriched What Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Oats, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Hazelnuts (Filberts), Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Sunflower Seeds, Soy Lecithin, Grain Vinegar, Citric Acid, Nuts (Walnuts, Almonds), Soy, Whey.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible