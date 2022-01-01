Brownberry® Organic Thin-Sliced Sprouted Wheat Bread
Product Details
Brown berry Organic brings you its take on sprouted grains with its Thin-sliced Sprouted Wheat bread. Freshly baked using Organic Sprouted Wheat as the first ingredient, you'll find xg of sprouted grains in every thin-cut slice. We gave the slices a hearty texture with sprouted grain inclusions and a slightly sweet taste with 2g of cane sugar per slice. Brownberry Organic's difference lies in the combination of our ingredients and eco-friendly baking practices. Not only do we use USDA Organic ingredients that make the soil richer and promote biodiversity, but we also continuously work to reduce our carbon footprint. We offset 100% of the energy used to bake our loaves with renewable wind energy and use 380 bread delivery trucks that are powered by alternative fuels that release 60% less smog. As members of 1% for the Planet, we donate a portion of this bread's revenues to support public food gardens in urban communities.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sprouted Whole Wheat Flour*, Water, Whole Wheat Flour*, Cane Sugar*, Wheat Gluten*, Red Quinoa*, Yeast, Sprouted Brown Flaxseed* Oats*, Sprouted Millet*, Sea Salt, Soybean Oil*, Sprouted White Quinoa*, Cultured Wheat Flour*, Sprouted Chia Seeds*, Grain Vinegar*, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
