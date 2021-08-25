Brownberry Premium Herb Seasoned Stuffing
Product Details
Great bread makes great stuffing, so for a dish that will have your family and friends coming back for seconds, count on Brownberry Herb Seasoned Cubed Stuffing. Made with only the best ingredients, you’ll be proud to call it your own!
- Can be prepared however you like- baked in a casserole dish or in the bird
- Cubed Stuffing
- Made with No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Make it special by tossing in your favorite add-ins like fresh herbs, dried fruit, or nuts
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Whole Wheat Flour, Sugar, Salt, Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil).Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Yeast, Spices, Grain Vinegar, Parsley, Wheat Gluten, Onion Powder, Cornstarch, Soy Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
