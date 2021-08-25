Brownberry Premium Herb Seasoned Stuffing Perspective: front
Brownberry Premium Herb Seasoned Stuffing
Brownberry Premium Herb Seasoned Stuffing
Brownberry Premium Herb Seasoned Stuffing
Brownberry Premium Herb Seasoned Stuffing
Brownberry Premium Herb Seasoned Stuffing

12 ozUPC: 0007341001678
Product Details

Great bread makes great stuffing, so for a dish that will have your family and friends coming back for seconds, count on Brownberry Herb Seasoned Cubed Stuffing. Made with only the best ingredients, you’ll be proud to call it your own!

  • Can be prepared however you like- baked in a casserole dish or in the bird
  • Cubed Stuffing
  • Made with No High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Make it special by tossing in your favorite add-ins like fresh herbs, dried fruit, or nuts

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.667cup (24 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium360mg15.65%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
Niacin1mg6%
Potassium20mg0%
Riboflavin0.1mg8%
Thiamin0.1mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Whole Wheat Flour, Sugar, Salt, Vegetable Shortening (Palm Oil).Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Yeast, Spices, Grain Vinegar, Parsley, Wheat Gluten, Onion Powder, Cornstarch, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

