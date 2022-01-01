Brownberry® Small Slice 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Brownberry® Small Slice 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Brownberry® Small Slice 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Brownberry® Small Slice 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Brownberry® Small Slice 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Brownberry® Small Slice 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Brownberry® Small Slice 100% Whole Wheat Bread

18 ozUPC: 0007341095729
Purchase Options

Product Details

Small Slice 100% Whole Wheat has the same Brownberry 100% Whole Wheat recipe you love, but is freshly baked in a smaller pan to pamper your cravings.

  • No monoglycerides
  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • No artificial preservatives, colors or flavors
  • Freshly baked with real ingredients
  • 70 calories per slice

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium35mg2%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Bulgur Wheat, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Wheat Gluten, Honey, Yeast, Whole Wheat, Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Grain Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Soy, Whey.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More