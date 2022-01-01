Brownberry® Small Slice 100% Whole Wheat Bread
Product Details
Small Slice 100% Whole Wheat has the same Brownberry 100% Whole Wheat recipe you love, but is freshly baked in a smaller pan to pamper your cravings.
- No monoglycerides
- No high fructose corn syrup
- No artificial preservatives, colors or flavors
- Freshly baked with real ingredients
- 70 calories per slice
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Bulgur Wheat, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Soybean), Wheat Gluten, Honey, Yeast, Whole Wheat, Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Grain Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Soy, Whey.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More