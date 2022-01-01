Brownberry® Superior Keto Bread
Product Details
Giving up bread is hard for those who love their Keto lifestyle. But now you no longer have to with delicious Brownberry® Keto bread, made with premium quality ingredients & 3 grams of net carbs per serving!
- Excellent source of fiber
- 3 grams of net carbs per one serving slice
- Made with sunflower flour
- 3 grams dietary fiber
- Perfect for a keto avocado toast, keto sandwich, or any keto snack creation at home
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Modified Wheat Starch, Wheat Protein Isolate, Oat Fiber, Sunflower Flour, Soluble Corn Fiber, Organic Soybean Oil, Yeast, Inulin (Chickory Root Fiber), Natural Flavor, Sea Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Soy Lecithin, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More