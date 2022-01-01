Brownberry® Superior Keto Bread Perspective: front
Brownberry® Superior Keto Bread Perspective: back
Brownberry® Superior Keto Bread Perspective: left
Brownberry® Superior Keto Bread Perspective: right
Brownberry® Superior Keto Bread Perspective: top
Brownberry® Superior Keto Bread Perspective: bottom
Brownberry® Superior Keto Bread

20 ozUPC: 0007341095757
Product Details

Giving up bread is hard for those who love their Keto lifestyle. But now you no longer have to with delicious Brownberry® Keto bread, made with premium quality ingredients & 3 grams of net carbs per serving!

  • Excellent source of fiber
  • 3 grams of net carbs per one serving slice
  • Made with sunflower flour
  • 3 grams dietary fiber
  • Perfect for a keto avocado toast, keto sandwich, or any keto snack creation at home

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber8g28.57%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium25mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium35mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Modified Wheat Starch, Wheat Protein Isolate, Oat Fiber, Sunflower Flour, Soluble Corn Fiber, Organic Soybean Oil, Yeast, Inulin (Chickory Root Fiber), Natural Flavor, Sea Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Soy Lecithin, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

