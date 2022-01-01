Ingredients

Water, Modified Wheat Starch, Wheat Protein Isolate, Oat Fiber, Sunflower Flour, Soluble Corn Fiber, Organic Soybean Oil, Yeast, Inulin (Chickory Root Fiber), Natural Flavor, Sea Salt, Mono- and Diglycerides, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Sorbic Acid), Soy Lecithin, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More