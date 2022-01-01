Brownberry® Whole Grains 100% Whole Wheat Bread
Product Details
Brownberry Whole Grains 100% Whole Wheat bread is baked with the goodness of grains making it a simple choice that supports your goal of living a balanced life! Since 1946, every Brownberry loaf is baked with the finest ingredients and care from our bakers to provide the taste people love with the nutrition they feel good about. Brownberry 100% Whole Wheat bread is filled with a rich taste you’ll love. Brownberry bread has no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors with No Added Nonsense.
- Made with 23 grams of whole grains per slice and is a good source of fiber
- NO ADDED NONSENSE: Brownberry Whole Grains 100% Whole Wheat Bread is free from artificial preservatives, colors & flavors
- Contains no high fructose corn syrup & 0g trans fat
- Baked with the finest ingredients giving you the nutrition you feel good about along with the rich taste you'll love!
- Every slice adds hearty flavor to breakfast, lunch or dinner. Great for packed lunches!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Bulgur Wheat, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Wheat Gluten, Honey, Yeast, Whole Wheat, Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Grain Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Soy, Whey.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
