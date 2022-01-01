Brownberry® Whole Grains 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Brownberry® Whole Grains 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Brownberry® Whole Grains 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Brownberry® Whole Grains 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Brownberry® Whole Grains 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Brownberry® Whole Grains 100% Whole Wheat Bread Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Brownberry® Whole Grains 100% Whole Wheat Bread

24 ozUPC: 0007341095608
Purchase Options

Product Details

Brownberry Whole Grains 100% Whole Wheat bread is baked with the goodness of grains making it a simple choice that supports your goal of living a balanced life! Since 1946, every Brownberry loaf is baked with the finest ingredients and care from our bakers to provide the taste people love with the nutrition they feel good about. Brownberry 100% Whole Wheat bread is filled with a rich taste you’ll love. Brownberry bread has no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors with No Added Nonsense.

  • Made with 23 grams of whole grains per slice and is a good source of fiber
  • NO ADDED NONSENSE: Brownberry Whole Grains 100% Whole Wheat Bread is free from artificial preservatives, colors & flavors
  • Contains no high fructose corn syrup & 0g trans fat
  • Baked with the finest ingredients giving you the nutrition you feel good about along with the rich taste you'll love!
  • Every slice adds hearty flavor to breakfast, lunch or dinner. Great for packed lunches!

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar3g
Protein4g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Bulgur Wheat, Sugar, Soybean Oil, Wheat Gluten, Honey, Yeast, Whole Wheat, Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Grain Vinegar, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Soy, Whey.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More