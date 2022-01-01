Brownberry® Whole Grains 12 Grain Bread
Product Details
Brownberry Whole Grains 12 Grain bread is baked with the goodness of grains making it a simple choice that supports your goal of living a balanced life! Since 1946, every Brownberry loaf is baked with the finest ingredients and care from our bakers to provide the taste people love with the nutrition they feel good about. Brownberry 12 Grain bread is filled with nutritional ingredients like whole wheat, sunflower seeds, oats, barley, and brown rice. Brownberry bread has no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors with No Added Nonsense.
- NO ADDED NONSENSE: Brownberry Whole Grains 12 Grain Bread is free from artificial preservatives, colors & flavors
- Contains no high fructose corn syrup & 0g trans fat
- Every slice adds hearty flavor to breakfast, lunch or dinner. Great for packed lunches!
- Baked with the finest ingredients giving you the nutrition you feel good about along with the rich taste you'll love!
- Made with 18 grams of whole grains per slice
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Grains (Wheat, Rye, Corn, Oats, Millet, Triticale, Brown Rice, Barley, Buckwheat), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Sunflower Seeds, Flaxseed, Cellulose Fiber, Soybean Oil, Yeast, Salt, Cultured Wheat Flour, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavors, Grain Vinegar, Reb A (Stevia Leaf Sweetener), Citric Acid, Nuts [Walnuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts (Filberts)].Soy, Whey.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
