Brownberry® Whole Grains 12 Grain Bread

24 ozUPC: 0007341095597
Product Details

Brownberry Whole Grains 12 Grain bread is baked with the goodness of grains making it a simple choice that supports your goal of living a balanced life! Since 1946, every Brownberry loaf is baked with the finest ingredients and care from our bakers to provide the taste people love with the nutrition they feel good about. Brownberry 12 Grain bread is filled with nutritional ingredients like whole wheat, sunflower seeds, oats, barley, and brown rice. Brownberry bread has no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors with No Added Nonsense.

  • NO ADDED NONSENSE: Brownberry Whole Grains 12 Grain Bread is free from artificial preservatives, colors & flavors
  • Contains no high fructose corn syrup & 0g trans fat
  • Every slice adds hearty flavor to breakfast, lunch or dinner. Great for packed lunches!
  • Baked with the finest ingredients giving you the nutrition you feel good about along with the rich taste you'll love!
  • Made with 18 grams of whole grains per slice

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium45mg4%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Grains (Wheat, Rye, Corn, Oats, Millet, Triticale, Brown Rice, Barley, Buckwheat), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Sunflower Seeds, Flaxseed, Cellulose Fiber, Soybean Oil, Yeast, Salt, Cultured Wheat Flour, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavors, Grain Vinegar, Reb A (Stevia Leaf Sweetener), Citric Acid, Nuts [Walnuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts (Filberts)].Soy, Whey.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.