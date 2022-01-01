Ingredients

Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Grains (Wheat, Rye, Corn, Oats, Millet, Triticale, Brown Rice, Barley, Buckwheat), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Sunflower Seeds, Flaxseed, Cellulose Fiber, Soybean Oil, Yeast, Salt, Cultured Wheat Flour, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavors, Grain Vinegar, Reb A (Stevia Leaf Sweetener), Citric Acid, Nuts [Walnuts, Almonds, Hazelnuts (Filberts)].Soy, Whey.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More