Brownberry® Whole Grains Oatnut Bread

24 ozUPC: 0007341095605
Product Details

Brownberry Whole Grains Oatnut bread is baked with the goodness of grains making it a simple choice that supports your goal of living a balanced life! Brownberry Oatnut bread is filled with a delicious blend of oats, sunflower seeds and real hazelnuts giving you a rich, nutritional flavor. Brownberry bread has no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors with no added nonsense.

  • NO ADDED NONSENSE: Brownberry Whole Grains Oatnut Bread is free from artificial preservatives, colors & flavors
  • Contains no high fructose corn syrup & 0g trans fat
  • Made with 14 grams of whole grains per slice
  • Baked with a delicious blend of oats, sunflower seeds and real hazelnuts providing a rich, nutritious flavor
  • Every slice adds hearty flavor to breakfast, lunch or dinner. Great for packed lunches!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein4g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Oats, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Soybean Oil, Hazelnuts (Filberts), Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Sunflower Seeds, Soy Lecithin, Grain Vinegar, Citric Acid, Nuts (Walnuts, Almonds), Soy, Whey.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
