Brownberry® Whole Grains Oatnut Bread
Product Details
Brownberry Whole Grains Oatnut bread is baked with the goodness of grains making it a simple choice that supports your goal of living a balanced life! Brownberry Oatnut bread is filled with a delicious blend of oats, sunflower seeds and real hazelnuts giving you a rich, nutritional flavor. Brownberry bread has no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors with no added nonsense.
- NO ADDED NONSENSE: Brownberry Whole Grains Oatnut Bread is free from artificial preservatives, colors & flavors
- Contains no high fructose corn syrup & 0g trans fat
- Made with 14 grams of whole grains per slice
- Baked with a delicious blend of oats, sunflower seeds and real hazelnuts providing a rich, nutritious flavor
- Every slice adds hearty flavor to breakfast, lunch or dinner. Great for packed lunches!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat Flour, Water, Enriched Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Reduced Iron, Niacin, Thiamin Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Folic Acid], Oats, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Soybean Oil, Hazelnuts (Filberts), Cultured Wheat Flour, Salt, Sunflower Seeds, Soy Lecithin, Grain Vinegar, Citric Acid, Nuts (Walnuts, Almonds), Soy, Whey.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More