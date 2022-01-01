A little dab'll do ya! A dab of Brylcreem—just shy of the size of a dime—helps style your hair the way you want it. That's because its conditioning action leaves hair soft, healthy and manageable without the stickiness of other products.

Leaves Hair Healthy Manageable

Helps Style Your Hair the Way You Want

Adds Body to Fine Hair

No Sticky Mess or Residue

Made in USA