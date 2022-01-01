Hover to Zoom
Brylcreem® 3 in 1 Hair Cream
5.5 fl ozUPC: 0001150931160
A little dab'll do ya! A dab of Brylcreem—just shy of the size of a dime—helps style your hair the way you want it. That's because its conditioning action leaves hair soft, healthy and manageable without the stickiness of other products.
- Leaves Hair Healthy Manageable
- Helps Style Your Hair the Way You Want
- Adds Body to Fine Hair
- No Sticky Mess or Residue
- Made in USA