Ingredients

Protein Matrix Comprised of (Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Isolate, Calcium Caseinate, Micellar Casein, Milk Protein Isolate, Egg Albumen, Glutamine Peptides), Sunflower Creamer (Sunflower Oil, Corn Syrup Solids, Sodium Caseinate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Dipotassium Phosphate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Tocopherols), Polydextrose, Cookie Crumbs (Enriched Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Sugar, Palm and Palm Kernel Oil Blend, Cocoa [Processed With Alkali], High Fructose Corn Syrup, Corn Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Sodium Bicarbonate, Soy Lecithin), Sprinkles (Sugar, Corn Starch, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Palm Kernel), Dextrin, Soy Lecithin, Confectioner's Glaze, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Red 40 Lake, Carnauba Wax, Yellow 6 Lake, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Red 3, Blue 1, Red 40), Natural and Artificial Flavor, MCT Powder (Medium Chain Triglycerides, Nonfat Dry Milk, Disodium Phosphate, Silicon Dioxide), Lecithin, Cellulose Gum, Salt, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Papain, Bromelain.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More