Features . Made with Stainless Steel with a polished finish Brushed finish Handle. 2 in 1 Bottle Opening and Can Punching Dishwasher safe. Opens most beer bottles Long Handle 4 and half inches. Buckeye Stainless Steel Can Punch Bottle Opener Specifications . Material Stainless Steel. Engraving Offered No. Dimension 7 4 L x 1 4 W x 7 4 H