Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Bud Light Beer
UPC: 0001820000833
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 4
Product Details
Bud Light has a light, clean, refreshing flavor that blends subtle hoppiness with delicate malt sweetness. The light-bodied lager is extremely versatile, and the malty sweetness complements flavors like cilantro and ginger.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate6.6g2%
Sugar0g
Protein0.9g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Barley , Rice , Hops .
Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More