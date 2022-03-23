Hover to Zoom
Bud Light Lime Lager Beer
12 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0001820015983
Product Details
This is the famous Bud Light Lime. We believe what we put into our beer is just as important as what we leave out. That's why we brew using essential ingredients and real lime peels for the best in summer refreshment.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories116
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Sugar1.8g
Protein0.9g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Corn , Barley , Cane Sugar , Citric Acid , Natural Flavor , Lime Peel , Hop Extract .
Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More