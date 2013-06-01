Buddy Biscuits Itty Bitty Bacon & Cheese Treats Perspective: front
Buddy Biscuits Itty Bitty Bacon & Cheese Treats Perspective: back
Buddy Biscuits Itty Bitty Bacon & Cheese Treats Perspective: left
Buddy Biscuits Itty Bitty Bacon & Cheese Treats Perspective: top
Buddy Biscuits Itty Bitty Bacon & Cheese Treats

8 ozUPC: 0069380412230
Product Details

Buddy Biscuits® are baked fresh without any fillers or unnecessary additives. Each Buddy Biscuit is free of corn, soy, colorings and artificial flavors.

  • Fun • Healthy • Tasty
  • Oven Baked With Only 4 Calories
  • With All Natural Bacon & Cheese
  • Free of Corn, Soy, Colors and Artificial Flavors
  • Crunchy Treats
  • Teeny Treats for Dogs
  • Made in USA