Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Buddy Biscuits Itty Bitty Bacon & Cheese Treats
8 ozUPC: 0069380412230
Purchase Options
Product Details
Buddy Biscuits® are baked fresh without any fillers or unnecessary additives. Each Buddy Biscuit is free of corn, soy, colorings and artificial flavors.
- Fun • Healthy • Tasty
- Oven Baked With Only 4 Calories
- With All Natural Bacon & Cheese
- Free of Corn, Soy, Colors and Artificial Flavors
- With All Natural Bacon & Cheese
- Crunchy Treats
- Teeny Treats for Dogs
- Made in USA