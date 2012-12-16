Hover to Zoom
Buddy Biscuits Soft Roasted Chicken
6 OZUPC: 0069380417300
Product Details
Finally, a soft treat to feel good about! Cloud Star has eliminated the propylene glycol, BAH, BHT and other nastiness commonly found in soft treats. The resealable bag will keep freshness in, but there's no guarantee it will keep canine noses out!
Key Benefits
- Made with natural ingredients
- Great for all dogs, even those with allergies or sensitivities
- Highly palatable & easy to chew
- Perfect for older dogs
- Made in the USA!
- Corn Free Treats
- No Artificial Flavors
- No Artificial Colors