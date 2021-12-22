Hover to Zoom
Budweiser Lager Beer
16 fl ozUPC: 0001820000473
Product Details
This is the famous Budweiser Beer. Our exclusive Beechwood Aging produces a taste, a smoothness and a drinkability you will find in no other beer at any price.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories193
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate14.1g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1.7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Barley Malt , Rice , Hops .
Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More