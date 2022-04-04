Budweiser Lager Beer
Product Details
This is the famous Budweiser beer. Our exclusive Beechwood Aging produces a distinctive taste, smoothness, and drinkability.
- 8-16 oz. cans inside equal to 10+ regular 12 oz. cans of Budweiser
- Brewed with renewable 100% electricity from wind power
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Brewed Using A Blend Of : Imported and Classic American Aroma Hops and A Blend Of : Barley Malts and Rice . Budweiser Is Brewed with Time-honored Methods Including Kraeusening , For Natural Carbonation and Beechwood Aging , Which Results In : Unparalleled Balance and Character .
Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More