Budweiser Lager Beer

8 cans / 16 fl ozUPC: 0001820008981
Product Details

This is the famous Budweiser beer. Our exclusive Beechwood Aging produces a distinctive taste, smoothness, and drinkability.

  • 8-16 oz. cans inside equal to 10+ regular 12 oz. cans of Budweiser
  • Brewed with renewable 100% electricity from wind power

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate10.6g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1.3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Brewed Using A Blend Of : Imported and Classic American Aroma Hops and A Blend Of : Barley Malts and Rice . Budweiser Is Brewed with Time-honored Methods Including Kraeusening , For Natural Carbonation and Beechwood Aging , Which Results In : Unparalleled Balance and Character .

Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More