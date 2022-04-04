Hover to Zoom
Budweiser® Lager Beer
UPC: 0001820011047
Product Details
This is the famous Budweiser beer. We know of no brand produced by any other brewer which costs so much to brew and age. Our exclusive Beechwood Aging produces a taste, a smoothness and a drinkability you will find in no other beer at any price.
- Brewed with renewable 100% electricity from wind power
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories145
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate10.6g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1.3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Barley Malt , Rice , Hops .
Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More