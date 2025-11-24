There is a lot to discover and explore in this 2000-piece high-quality jigsaw puzzle based on the artwork of Aimee Stewart. Stewart is a self-taught artist, photographer, and writer who specializes in lush, eclectic digital painting. In this puzzle, you'll find a vintage station wagon filled to the brim with summer favorites, like hula hoops, lawn chairs, a surf board, roller skates, and more! The car is parked in front of a General Store that carries everything from fresh fruit to fishing tackle. Everything you could possibly imagine taking on a summer vacation can be found in this puzzle!

Dimensions: 38.5 Inch x 26.5 Inch