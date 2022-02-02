This 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle titled "Pete's Gambling Hall", by famed master painter Charles Wysocki, is aces. The whole town is alive with locals visiting Tillie's Liberty Bakery, Iron Belly's Saloon, The Rawhide Club, and more. There are many unique buggies and wagons featured in this Wysocki puzzle, which also boasts warm, rich colors of fall.

Every Buffalo Games jigsaw puzzle is manufactured in the USA from recycled puzzle board

Buffalo Games use a precision cutting technique that guarantees every piece will fit perfectly

A bonus puzzle poster is also included so that you have a handy reference of what the completed puzzle should look like while you put yours together

Age Range: 14+

In-Package Dimensions: 7.94 Inch x 7.94 Inch x 2.0 Inch

In-Package Weight: 1.3 Pound