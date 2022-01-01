This 1000-piece collage jigsaw puzzle showcases classic Star Wars comic book covers from the franchise's original trilogy of movies. Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi are all represented in this iconic collage of images featuring Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Han Solo, R2-D2, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and more. The colorful cartoon treatment and comic book style font make this puzzle a unique departure from typical Star Wars puzzles.

Dimensions: 26.75 Inch x 19.75 Inch