This 1000-piece collage jigsaw puzzle showcases Star Wars movie posters from the franchise's original trilogy of movies. Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi are all represented in this iconic collage of images featuring Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Han Solo, R2-D2, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and more. Assembled puzzle measures 26.75 x 19.75 inches.