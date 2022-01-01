Rebellions are Built on Hope is a 2000-piece Star Wars jigsaw puzzle featuring characters from the first Star Wars standalone film, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In this epic adventure, a group of unlikely heroes bands together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star. The puzzle shows Jyn Erso and her team versus against Director Orson Krennic and his group of Imperial Death Troopers.

Dimensions: 38.5 Inch x 26.5 Inch