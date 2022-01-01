You're All Clear, Kid is a 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle featuring your favorite Star Wars characters and their preferred method of space travel. Darth Vader dominates the galaxy in this puzzle, as his image hovers near the Death Star, Millennium Falcon and X-Wings. Princess Leia, R2-D2, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Chewbacca, C-3PO and more look to the sky in anticipation of what will happen next.

Dimensions: 19.75 Inch x 26.75 Inch