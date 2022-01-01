Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Liqueur Perspective: front
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Liqueur Perspective: back
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Cream Liqueur

750 mLUPC: 0008024400371
Bourbon Cream is handcrafted using Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, making it a perfect marriage of rich delicious cream and smooth Kentucky bourbon. You can enjoy it chilled, on the rocks, or pour it in a cup of coffee for an indulgent after dinner treat.

  • Made with award winning Buffalo Trace Bourbon
  • The perfect marriage of rich delicious cream and smooth Kentucky bourbon
  • Perfect chilled, in a cup of coffee, or in your next baking project