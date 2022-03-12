Hover to Zoom
Bugles™ Crispy Corn Snacks Multipack
10 ct / 0.87 ozUPC: 0001600028988
Product Details
Bugles Original Crispy Corn Snacks are a delicious treat to enjoy in between meals. They feature a cone shape that's fun and playful along with a crunchy texture. These corn snacks are ideal for sharing with friends and family. Place them in a bowl at parties or other gatherings.
- Multipack
- Single Serve Bags!
- America's #1 Finger Hat™
- Crispy Corn Snacks
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Degermed Yellow Corn Meal , Coconut Oil and/or Palm Kernel Oil , Sugar , Salt , Baking Soda , Freshness Preserved By , BHT .
Allergen Info
May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible