Ingredients

Degermed Yellow Corn Meal , Coconut Oil and/or Palm Kernel Oil , Sugar , Salt , Baking Soda , Freshness Preserved By , BHT .

Allergen Info

May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More