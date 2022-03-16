Bugles Nacho Cheese Flavor Crispy Corn Snacks Perspective: front
Bugles Nacho Cheese Flavor Crispy Corn Snacks Perspective: back
Bugles Nacho Cheese Flavor Crispy Corn Snacks Perspective: left
Bugles Nacho Cheese Flavor Crispy Corn Snacks Perspective: right
Bugles Nacho Cheese Flavor Crispy Corn Snacks Perspective: top
Bugles Nacho Cheese Flavor Crispy Corn Snacks Perspective: bottom
Bugles Nacho Cheese Flavor Crispy Corn Snacks

7.5 ozUPC: 0001600028320
Product Details

Bugles Nacho Cheese Flavor Crispy Corn Snacks.

  • 0g Trans Fat
  • A grab and go snack
  • Perfect for the lunchbox
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg13.91%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Degermed Yellow Corn Meal, Coconut Oil and/or Palm Kernel Oil, Sugar, Maltodextrin.Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Monoglycerides, Baking Soda, Dried Buttermilk, Monosodium Glutamate, Dried Whey, Reduced Lactose Whey, Dried Onion, Tomato Powder, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Dried Garlic, Citric Acid, Dried Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Spice, Paprika Extract, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Dried Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Disodium Phosphate, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5).Freshness Preserved by BHT.

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.