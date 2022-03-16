Ingredients

Degermed Yellow Corn Meal, Coconut Oil and/or Palm Kernel Oil, Sugar, Maltodextrin.Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Monoglycerides, Baking Soda, Dried Buttermilk, Monosodium Glutamate, Dried Whey, Reduced Lactose Whey, Dried Onion, Tomato Powder, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Dried Garlic, Citric Acid, Dried Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Spice, Paprika Extract, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Dried Enzyme Modified Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Disodium Phosphate, Artificial Color (Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5).Freshness Preserved by BHT.

Allergen Info

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More