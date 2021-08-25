Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Buitoni Freshly Shredded Parmesan Cheese
5 ozUPC: 0002484207501
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 23
Product Details
Freshly Shredded Parmesan Cheese made with the finest quality ingredients, An Italian classic
- One 5 oz tub of Buitoni Freshly Shredded Parmesan Cheese
- A versatile shredded cheese that brings rich flavor to classic Italian dishes
- Shredded Parmesan cheese is a kitchen staple that helps create flavorful meals easily
- The perfect complement that adds savory flavor to pastas, sauces, salads, soups and much more
- Use the shredded cheese as a finishing touch to ravioli, or use in recipes like creamy Parmesan Spinach Dip
- Tub with reclosable lid that is convenient for storing
- Buitoni Parmesan cheese is made with simple, high-quality ingredients to deliver delicious, Italian-inspired pasta dishes
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium60mg2.5%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Parmesan Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natamycin To Protect Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More