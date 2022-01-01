Hover to Zoom
Bumkins Chewtensils Stage 1 Utensils - White
2 pkUPC: 0001429264509
Product Details
Chewtensils are intended for Stage 1 of baby led weaning–introducing babies to the concept of holding a utensil and feeding themselves. Recommended for beginning at 6 months. BPA free, 100% food safe.
- BPA-free
- BPS-free
- PVC-free
- Phthalate-free
- Cadmium-free and lead-free
- CPSIA compliant Dishwasher-safe (top rack)
- Measuring approximately 3” long x 1.25” wide
- For ages 6 months and up