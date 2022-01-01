Bumkins Chewtensils Stage 1 Utensils - White Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Bumkins Chewtensils Stage 1 Utensils - White

2 pkUPC: 0001429264509
Purchase Options

Product Details

Chewtensils are intended for Stage 1 of baby led weaning–introducing babies to the concept of holding a utensil and feeding themselves. Recommended for beginning at 6 months. BPA free, 100% food safe.

  • BPA-free
  • BPS-free
  • PVC-free
  • Phthalate-free
  • Cadmium-free and lead-free
  • CPSIA compliant Dishwasher-safe (top rack)
  • Measuring approximately 3” long x 1.25” wide
  • For ages 6 months and up