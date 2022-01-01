Chewtensils are intended for Stage 1 of baby led weaning–introducing babies to the concept of holding a utensil and feeding themselves. Recommended for beginning at 6 months. BPA free, 100% food safe.

BPA-free

BPS-free

PVC-free

Phthalate-free

Cadmium-free and lead-free

CPSIA compliant Dishwasher-safe (top rack)

Measuring approximately 3” long x 1.25” wide

For ages 6 months and up