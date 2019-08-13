Bumkins Silicone First Feeding Set - Grey Marble Perspective: front
Bumkins Silicone First Feeding Set - Grey Marble

3 pcUPC: 0001429264075
Product Details

  • 3 piece set made from 100% food grade silicone
  • Convenient handle on bowl allows it to be held securely with a single hand
  • Suction base keeps bowl from sliding around table or tray
  • Clear silicone lid fits securely for storage in refrigerator
  • Double-end spoon grows with baby: one side for dipping into purees the other for scooping
  • Bowl measures approximately 4.5" diameter, holding 10 oz.; spoon measures approximately 4.5"L x 1" W
  • Clear silicone lid
  • Bacteria resistant, stain resistant , durable material