Bumkins Silicone First Feeding Set - Pink
3 pcUPC: 0001429264526
Product Details
- 3 piece set made from 100% food grade silicone
- Convenient handle on bowl allows it to be held securely with a single hand
- Suction base keeps bowl from sliding around table or tray
- Clear silicone lid fits securely for storage in refrigerator
- Double-end spoon grows with baby: one side for dipping into purees the other for scooping
- Bowl measures approximately 4.5" diameter, holding 10 oz.; spoon measures approximately 4.5"L x 1" W
- Clear silicone lid
- Bacteria resistant, stain resistant , durable material