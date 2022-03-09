Bumkins Silicone Grip Dinosaur Shapped Dish - Green Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Bumkins Silicone Grip Dinosaur Shapped Dish - Green

1 ctUPC: 0001429264495
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • 100% food safe silicone - safety tested
  • No Lead, BPA, PVC, Phthalates
  • Great for little ones learning to self-feed, or more experienced eaters using utensils
  • Perfectly sized for toddler portions
  • Food grade silicone is durable, stain resistant, and doesn''t harbor bacteria
  • Fits most high chair trays
  • Bacteria resistant, Stain resistant, Durable material
  • Fun Dinosaur shape, Suction base keeps dish from sliding