Bumkins Silicone Grip Dinosaur Shapped Dish - Green
1 ctUPC: 0001429264495
Product Details
- 100% food safe silicone - safety tested
- No Lead, BPA, PVC, Phthalates
- Great for little ones learning to self-feed, or more experienced eaters using utensils
- Perfectly sized for toddler portions
- Food grade silicone is durable, stain resistant, and doesn''t harbor bacteria
- Fits most high chair trays
- Bacteria resistant, Stain resistant, Durable material
- Fun Dinosaur shape, Suction base keeps dish from sliding