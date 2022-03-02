Buried Treasure Added Attention for Children Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Buried Treasure Added Attention for Children Dietary Supplement

16 fl ozUPC: 0001605545676
Buried treasure's added attention is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to support a child's ability to focus.* Highly active children may have special dietary needs for b vitamins, dha, dmae and trace minerals; all provided by added attention. Children prefer this good tasting liquid to pills or capsules.

  • For dietary supplement use only.
  • Manufactured with renewable energy
  • Wheat, gluten, yeast and dairy free.
  • Vegetarian safe

*These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories14
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3.5g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin B1 ( as : Thiamin ) , Vitamin B2 ( as : Riboflavin ) , Vitamin B3 ( as : Niacinamide ) , Vitamin B6 ( as : Pyridoxine HCI ) , Chromium

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More