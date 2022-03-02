Buried Treasure Added Attention for Children Dietary Supplement
Buried treasure's added attention is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to support a child's ability to focus.* Highly active children may have special dietary needs for b vitamins, dha, dmae and trace minerals; all provided by added attention. Children prefer this good tasting liquid to pills or capsules.
- For dietary supplement use only.
- Manufactured with renewable energy
- Wheat, gluten, yeast and dairy free.
- Vegetarian safe
*These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Ingredients
Vitamin B1 ( as : Thiamin ) , Vitamin B2 ( as : Riboflavin ) , Vitamin B3 ( as : Niacinamide ) , Vitamin B6 ( as : Pyridoxine HCI ) , Chromium
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible